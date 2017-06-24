VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

New Yorkers get up close look at Michelangelo's masterpieces

By Reuters   June 24, 2017 | 08:49 am GMT+7
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel frescoes are recreated in New York.
Tags: Michelangel New York
 
View more

Through exercise, girls in South Sudan learn about peace and self-worth

A rare mosaic is unearthed in remote Cyprus

Pride parades kick off across US

Are motorbikes to blame for gridlock in Hanoi?

 
go to top