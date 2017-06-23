VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Qatar feud hurts camels stuck at Saudi border

By Reuters   June 23, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7
Thousands of Qatari camels have finally returned home after being stranded for days at a shut frontier with Saudi Arabia.
Tags: Qatar Gulf crisis camel
 
View more

A rare mosaic is unearthed in remote Cyprus

Pride parades kick off across US

Are motorbikes to blame for gridlock in Hanoi?

New Yorkers get up close look at Michelangelo's masterpieces

 
go to top