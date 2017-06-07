VnExpress International
Tag Gulf
Qatar suggests Gulf crisis hurts fight against Islamic State: CNBC

Asked if the fight against Islamic State had suffered because of the crisis, Qatari Foreign Minister said, 'Definitely yes.'

Qatar's ruler says time to resolve differences in talks

Qatar's Emir said his country is fighting terrorism.

Qatar c.bank says country has $340 bln in reserves, can weather Arab sanctions: CNBC

The central bank has $40 billion in reserves plus gold, and $300 billion in reserves that could liquidate.
July 10, 2017 | 02:41 pm GMT+7

Saudi, allies slam Qatar non-compliance as threat to security

'All political, economic and legal measures will be taken in the manner and at the time deemed appropriate to preserve the four countries' rights, security and stability.'
July 07, 2017 | 08:09 am GMT+7

Qatar feud hurts camels stuck at Saudi border

Thousands of Qatari camels have finally returned home after being stranded for days at a shut frontier with Saudi Arabia.
June 23, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7

Qatar says Gulf crisis puts $2 bn in contracts at risk

The crisis has forced Qatar to turn elsewhere for long-term trade partners, especially those in Asia.
June 19, 2017 | 11:33 pm GMT+7

Trump backs Saudi-led efforts to isolate Qatar

Trump suggested Qatar was funding extremism. 
June 07, 2017 | 08:51 am GMT+7
 
