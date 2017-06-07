The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Gulf
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Qatar suggests Gulf crisis hurts fight against Islamic State: CNBC
Asked if the fight against Islamic State had suffered because of the crisis, Qatari Foreign Minister said, 'Definitely yes.'
Qatar's ruler says time to resolve differences in talks
Qatar's Emir said his country is fighting terrorism.
Qatar c.bank says country has $340 bln in reserves, can weather Arab sanctions: CNBC
The central bank has $40 billion in reserves plus gold, and $300 billion in reserves that could liquidate.
July 10, 2017 | 02:41 pm GMT+7
Saudi, allies slam Qatar non-compliance as threat to security
'All political, economic and legal measures will be taken in the manner and at the time deemed appropriate to preserve the four countries' rights, security and stability.'
July 07, 2017 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Qatar feud hurts camels stuck at Saudi border
Thousands of Qatari camels have finally returned home after being stranded for days at a shut frontier with Saudi Arabia.
June 23, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7
Qatar says Gulf crisis puts $2 bn in contracts at risk
The crisis has forced Qatar to turn elsewhere for long-term trade partners, especially those in Asia.
June 19, 2017 | 11:33 pm GMT+7
Trump backs Saudi-led efforts to isolate Qatar
Trump suggested Qatar was funding extremism.
June 07, 2017 | 08:51 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter