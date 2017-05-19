VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Red Sea's coral reef could be key in saving dying reefs- research

By Reuters   May 19, 2017 | 08:29 am GMT+7
Scientists find that coral reef in the Gulf of Aqaba can tolerate rising sea temperatures which means that they could be used to reseed dying reefs elsewhere in the world.
Tags: reef climate change
 
View more

In Hanoi, street art means alley art

Hanoi takes one step closer to sky train dream

In southern Vietnam, believers come together to celebrate revered goddess

Modern art pieces fetch near $500 million at Christie's auction

 
go to top