VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Hanoi takes one step closer to sky train dream

By Huy Manh   May 20, 2017 | 05:43 pm GMT+7
Excitement fills the air as residents can see and touch the train for the first time, though it's not even running yet.
Tags: Hanoi Vietnam sky train
 
View more

The Vietnamese version of treasure hunting

Indonesian slum gets colorful makeover

New hydropower plants spell disaster for Vietnam's Mekong Delta

In Hanoi, street art means alley art

 
go to top