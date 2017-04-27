VnExpress International
UNESCO leaves Great Barrier Reef off 'in danger' list

The Great Barrier Reef stays viable and healthy for future generations to come.

Great Barrier Reef a $42 billion asset 'too big to fail': study

At $42 billion, the reef is valued at more than 12 Sydney Opera Houses.

Red Sea's coral reef could be key in saving dying reefs- research

Scientists find that coral reef in the Gulf of Aqaba can tolerate rising sea temperatures which means that they could be used to reseed dying reefs elsewhere in the world.
May 19, 2017 | 08:29 am GMT+7

Vinegar offers hope in Barrier Reef starfish battle

The reef contributes more than $5.2 billion a year to Australia's economy.
April 27, 2017 | 11:46 am GMT+7
 
