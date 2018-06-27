The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Saigon cafés turn themselves into collectors’ museums
9 Aug 2018
When the floodgates open, it’s swimming time!
8 Aug 2018
Study finds plastic exposed to the sun emit greenhouse gases
7 Aug 2018
Suburbs remain submerged in Hanoi
6 Aug 2018
'Giant hands of Gods' hold up Vietnamese bridge
6 Aug 2018
RC enthusiasts go on off-road adventures in Hanoi
RC enthusiasts go on off-road adventures in Hanoi
RC enthusiasts go on off-road adventures in Hanoi
By
Nguyen Bac
June 27, 2018 | 03:24 pm GMT+7
Great care is taken to equip remote controlled cars and trucks to make them hardy enough for tough paths.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Hanoi RC
Hanoi road adventures
Vietnam Remote cars
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Hand in hand: Young Hanoians rush to help victims of deadly floods
You can’t drink like a fish, but they can keep you company
South Korea tightens labor recruitment in Vietnam
Horrifying moment when landslide swept away two excavators in Vietnam
Reading:
RC enthusiasts go on off-road adventures in Hanoi
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World