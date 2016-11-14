VnExpress International
Philippine and Malaysian leaders let loose with karaoke

By Reuters   November 14, 2016 | 09:39 am GMT+7
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his love of karaoke, launches into Bette Midler's "Wind Beneath My Wings" at a singing session with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak during a state dinner.
