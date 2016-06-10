The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Rodrigo Duterte
Philippines says any energy deal in disputed waters must be with Chinese company, not govt
'We are not entering into a sovereign agreement for exploration. It will be an agreement, if we do, between two corporate entities.'
Threatened and vilified, but Philippine lawyer says he wants 'death squad president' in court
'I don’t care if millions of Filipinos will look at me as a villain.'
Philippines drops hosting 2019 SEA Games citing war costs
The resources will be used to rebuild Marawi, a city partially occupied by Muslim militants.
July 22, 2017 | 03:23 pm GMT+7
Philippine and Malaysian leaders let loose with karaoke
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his love of karaoke, launches into Bette Midler's "Wind Beneath My Wings" at a singing session with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib ...
November 14, 2016 | 09:39 am GMT+7
Philippines' Duterte, in China, announces 'separation' from US
'I announce my separation from the United States,' Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte said to applause at a meeting in the Chinese capital.
October 21, 2016 | 09:14 am GMT+7
Philippine leader says will raise arbitration case with China, won't bargain
Rodrigo Duterte will not "barter" away territory and economic rights.
October 17, 2016 | 09:18 am GMT+7
Philippines' Duterte likens himself to Hitler, wants to kill millions of drug users
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte would "be happy" to exterminate 3 million drug users and peddlers in the country.
October 01, 2016 | 12:07 pm GMT+7
Duterte killed justice official, hitman tells Philippine senate
Rodrigo Duterte shot dead a justice department employee and ordered the murder of opponents, a former death squad member told parliament Thursday.
September 15, 2016 | 04:56 pm GMT+7
Philippines' Duterte warns China of 'reckoning'
"It will be bloody and we will not give it [the sea] to them [China] easily," said Duterte.
August 25, 2016 | 11:33 am GMT+7
The dark side of Duterte's deadly but popular drugs war
When the image of Jennelyn Olaires weeping as she cradled the body of her slain husband went viral in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte called it melodramatic.
July 31, 2016 | 10:57 am GMT+7
Incoming Philippine minister rules out bilateral talks with China before tribunal decision
The Philippines will not pursue bilateral talks with China until an international tribunal decides on a case brought by the Philippines in connection with claims in the South ...
June 10, 2016 | 05:16 pm GMT+7
Philippines' Duterte extremely "irresponsible": U.N. experts
U.N. rights experts on Monday urged the Philippines' president elect Rodrigo Duterte to stop instigating deadly violence, especially against journalists, slamming his comments as ...
June 06, 2016 | 08:35 pm GMT+7
Philippines' Duterte denounced for defending killing of some journalists
Philippine media groups denounced President-elect Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday for saying journalists were being killed because they were corrupt and "you are not exempted from ...
June 02, 2016 | 02:56 pm GMT+7
China's Xi says hopes to get Philippines ties back on track
China hopes to get relations with the Philippines back on track, President Xi Jinping has told new Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, after ties were affected by an ...
May 31, 2016 | 11:09 am GMT+7
Philippine police, vigilantes shoot dead six drug suspects
Philippine police shot dead four suspected drug dealers while unknown men gunned down two others, officials said Saturday, raising the death toll for narcotics suspects to 14 this ...
May 28, 2016 | 06:19 pm GMT+7
