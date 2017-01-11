VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Obama departs D.C. for farewell address

By Reuters   January 11, 2017 | 09:02 am GMT+7
President Barack Obama departs Washington, D.C., with First Lady Michelle Obama to deliver his farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago.
Tags: Obama farewell US
 
View more

World temperatures hit a new high in 2016

Czech floorball players dodge roof collapse

Marijuana can trigger schizophrenia and heart attacks, report says

In farewell, Obama asks supporters to believe in ability to create change

 
go to top