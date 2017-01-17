VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Czech floorball players dodge roof collapse

By Reuters   January 17, 2017 | 09:39 am GMT+7
Floorball players and spectators run for safety, as the roof of a newly-built sports hall in Ceska Trebova collapses.
Tags: roof collapse floorball Czech
 
View more

Iranian actress boycotts Oscars over Trump's muslim ban

Pakistan's transgender community holds rare party under police guard

Chiuri debuts her Dior haute couture line

World temperatures hit a new high in 2016

 
go to top