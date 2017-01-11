The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
farewell
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
In farewell, Obama asks supporters to believe in ability to create change
President Barack Obama asks his supporters to believe in their ability to create change in the country.
Race remains divisive force in society: Obama
Obama encouraged supporters demoralized by the election of Republican Donald Trump to feel optimistic about the ...
Obama departs D.C. for farewell address
President Barack Obama departs Washington, D.C., with First Lady Michelle Obama to deliver his farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago.
January 11, 2017 | 09:02 am GMT+7