Tag farewell
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

In farewell, Obama asks supporters to believe in ability to create change

President Barack Obama asks his supporters to believe in their ability to create change in the country.

Race remains divisive force in society: Obama

Obama encouraged supporters demoralized by the election of Republican Donald Trump to feel optimistic about the ...

Obama departs D.C. for farewell address

President Barack Obama departs Washington, D.C., with First Lady Michelle Obama to deliver his farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago.
January 11, 2017 | 09:02 am GMT+7
 
