VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Highlands student scours mountainside to catch 4G waves
 
 

Northern highlands student scours mountainside to catch 4G waves

Northern highlands student scours mountainside to catch 4G waves

By The Quynh, Hoang Huy   April 26, 2020 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Su Seo Chung walks 3-4 kilometres up Tay Con Linh Mountain in Ha Giang Province to get a 4G link for online classes as his school in Hanoi closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tags:

coronavirus. Covid-19 study disruption Internet online classes Ha Giang mountains
 
View more

Students, teachers practice social distancing on return to school

Fast track project to fight Mekong Delta saline intrusion

Vendors on Saigon's backpacker street yearn to have crowds back

A young man loves his job of growing tea

 
go to top