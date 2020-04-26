The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Video
Northern highlands student scours mountainside to catch 4G waves
By
The Quynh, Hoang Huy
April 26, 2020 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Su Seo Chung walks 3-4 kilometres up Tay Con Linh Mountain in Ha Giang Province to get a 4G link for online classes as his school in Hanoi closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tags:
coronavirus. Covid-19
study disruption
Internet
online classes
Ha Giang
mountains
