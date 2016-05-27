VnExpress International
mountains
A touch of heaven: chasing clouds on Vietnam’s roof

Hop on a motorbike and take a trip into the surreal world of Vietnam's northern mountains.

Vietnam's emerald mountain gem named among world’s most beautiful

'Terraced rice fields are a shade of green so deep, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a painting.’

Vietnam to promote northern mountains in 2017

The country’s tourism industry will focus on the much-loved resort town of Sa Pa and neighboring peaks.
February 12, 2017 | 04:49 pm GMT+7

Getting the thrill from rock climbing in Da Nang

The new activity at the Marble Mountains is exciting many foreign visitors.
November 27, 2016 | 09:55 am GMT+7

Head for heights: five mountain passes of northern Vietnam

Vertigo sufferers might want to think twice about the most attractive dangers the north has to offer.
October 02, 2016 | 04:41 pm GMT+7

Motorcycle diaries: adventure through the mountains of Vietnam

Having finished his grad school studies in China, Jonathan Garber had the chance to explore Southeast Asia, and that adventure climaxed with an unforgettable trip through the ...
May 27, 2016 | 03:18 pm GMT+7
 
