VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Legless captain hooked on fishing
 
 

Legless captain hooked on fishing

Legless captain hooked on fishing

By Chau Dong   December 24, 2019 | 02:04 pm GMT+7
Losing two legs in an accident, captain Le Van Xuan from Nghe An Province in central Vietnam spends most his time at sea.

Tags:

Vietnam sea fishing legless caption boat sailing
 
View more

Low Mekong Delta water levels shrink habitat of rare storks

A well with water so hot you can boil eggs in it

80-year-old on tricycle donates clothes to the needy

Cancer-stricken teen wows pageant with beauty of confidence

 
go to top