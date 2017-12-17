The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Around the world in 42 days: Frenchman smashes solo sailing record
He becomes just the fourth title-holder for a world record of sailing the globe solo.
Colorful flotilla dazzles in Phu Quoc
Tourists were treated to a Monet-like paysage as colorful boats raced under the Phu Quoc sun.
