VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Leaving you wanting more: grilled banana
 
 

Leaving you wanting more: grilled banana

Leaving you wanting more: grilled banana

By Hoang Giang, Hoang Khanh, Duc Huy,    July 29, 2019 | 05:53 pm GMT+7
Of Vietnam's various street foods, grilled banana stands out for its flavorful combination of banana and sticky rice.

Tags:

Vietnam Mekong Delta Dessert banana grilled banana coconut sauce sticky rice
 
View more

Ex-footballer plays volleyball without using arms

Crossing National Highway 5 on a wing and a prayer

For HCMC collector, bells have a nice ring to them

Central Highlands teachers cajole parents, kids to attend school

 
go to top