VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Jubilant fans head for Philippines to cheer Vietnam (edited)
 
 

Jubilant fans head for Philippines to cheer Vietnam team

Jubilant fans head for Philippines to cheer Vietnam team

By The Quynh   December 10, 2019 | 06:16 pm GMT+7
Hundreds join in song at Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport before flight to the Philippines ahead of the SEA Games final on Tuesday.

Tags:

Vietnam SEA Games football final match Indonesia win gold medal
 
View more

Fans storm streets as Vietnam advances to SEA Games men's football final

Quang Ngai locals worry loss as seawater turns black

A trekking adventure leads to a ‘hidden’ lake in southern Vietnam

Celebrating Vietnam's iconic construction of 20th century

 
go to top