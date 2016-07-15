VnExpress International
Vietnam bags four gold medals at Asia Pacific math competition

Of the seven Vietnamese students attending the competition, four won the gold medals and one of them made it to the top 10.

Shooting: Vietnamese rejoice at first Olympic gold

'Vietnamese sport has begun a new chapter'.

Shooter secures Vietnam's first Olympic gold medal

Aside from bagging the history-making gold medal, he has also broken the Olympic record.
August 07, 2016 | 04:16 am GMT+7

Vietnamese students strike gold at international chemistry contest

Vietnam ranked sixth at this year’s contest.
August 02, 2016 | 12:00 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese whizz-kid wins international math contest

Student team hits the right numbers in Hong Kong.
July 15, 2016 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
 
