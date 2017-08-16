Jordanian women imprisoned in name of family honour

VnExpress International
By Reuters    August 16, 2017
Jordan has one of the highest rates of honor killings in the world. Authorities can indefinitely incarcerate women considered to be at risk of being attacked or killed in the name of family honor.
