VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Philippine police kill 32 in drugs war's bloodiest day

By Reuters/David Doyle   August 17, 2017 | 05:05 pm GMT+7
32 people have been killed in police operations in a province to the north of Manila, in what is the bloodiest day yet in Philippines President Duterte's war on drugs.
Tags: duterte drug raids philippines
 
View more

Birds-eye video of stunning Ninh Binh is sure to take your breath away

Dogs in Mumbai turn blue from chemical dye

Polish town uses sheep as lawnmowers

'Stage' division tango dancers shine at annual festival

 
go to top