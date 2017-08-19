Polish town uses sheep as lawnmowers

VnExpress International
By Reuters   August 19, 2017 | 10:20 am GMT+7
The local authorities of Opole city have hired a shepherd and his 250 sheep to keep the lawns along the Orda river banks tidy.
