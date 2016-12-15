It's butterfly season in Mexico

VnExpress International
By Reuters/Gavino Garay   December 15, 2016 | 11:25 am GMT+7
Mexico's Biosphere Reserve opens for tourist visits as the monarch migration season picks up, but conservationists aren't estimating how many of the threatened orange and black butterflies there are just yet.
