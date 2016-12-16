VnExpress International
Video

Dressed up dogs prowl Hanoi streets

By Mai Anh, Quynh Trang   December 16, 2016 | 09:33 am GMT+7
Temperatures plunged to a 'bone-chilling' 20C (68F) last weekend, inspiring Hanoi to rationalize a parade of dressed-up dogs. 
