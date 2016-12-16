VnExpress International
Video

Zodiac animals clean windows in Japan

By Reuters   December 16, 2016 | 10:41 am GMT+7
Windows cleaners dressed up as the current and the next Chinese zodiac animals wash windows in Tokyo in anticipation of the coming new year.
Tags: Japan new year zodiac monkey
 
