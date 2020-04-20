VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Head in the clouds in dreamy Da Lat
 
 

Head in the clouds in dreamy Da Lat

Head in the clouds in dreamy Da Lat

By Kenzy Nguyen, Hoang Huy   April 20, 2020 | 09:37 pm GMT+7
In the Central Highlands resort town of Da Lat, cloud hunting is a highly recommended activity, granting visitors an other-worldly experience to remember.

Tags:

Da Lat cloud hunting Central Highlands travel tourism
 
View more

Absence makes the heart fonder: Vietnamese reveal post-social distancing plans

Friend in deed: Hanoi supermarket sells things for ‘zero’

It's a girl: white rhino delivered in southern Vietnam

A young man loves his job of growing tea

 
go to top