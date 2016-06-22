The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam's coffee cup could overfill two weeks earlier this year
The rainy season is expected to begin from late April in the Central Highlands.
Endangered bull killed by truck in Vietnam's Central Highlands
It is estimated that only 300 gayals are left in Vietnam.
Packed ambulance flips, kills patient in Kon Tum
The man's five family members have been hospitalized with injuries.
December 18, 2016 | 06:10 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese man dies after eating dog poison disguised as candy
The victim's brother found him foaming at the mouth and convulsing violently in front of his home.
December 09, 2016 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Floods claim 15 lives in central Vietnam
Authorities throughout the central region have reported six people missing and 20 injured while over 40,000 houses have been submerged.
November 06, 2016 | 01:19 pm GMT+7
Man lost in Vietnamese forest for 4 days returns home safe
He was exhausted and a rescue team found him by a stream on Wednesday.
November 04, 2016 | 11:44 am GMT+7
Meth-smuggling Cambodians arrested in Vietnam
The drug bust of one kilogram is the biggest in Gia Lai Province’s history.
October 16, 2016 | 01:37 pm GMT+7
Corrosive chemical leak at Vietnam alumina plant 'under control'
It would be rash to blame the leak for mass fish deaths, authorities say.
August 05, 2016 | 11:25 am GMT+7
'Unprecedented' corrosive chemical leak at Vietnam alumina refinery
The latest in a series of environmental fallouts has hit the Central Highlands.
August 04, 2016 | 01:40 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to connect coffee belt with $5.1 billion infrastructure investment
The Vietnamese government will invest VND115 trillion dong ($5.1 billion) to boost transport infrastructure in the Central Highlands over the next four years, said the region’s ...
June 25, 2016 | 07:55 am GMT+7
60-year-old Vietnamese woman fished out of well after 10-day ordeal
H’Van, a 60 year old ethnic woman from Vietnam's Central Highlands, was miraculously rescued after spending 10 days stuck down a deep well without food.
June 22, 2016 | 06:08 pm GMT+7
PM orders closure of natural forests in strategic Central Highlands
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday said the government is determined to freeze the remaining 2.25 million hectares of natural forests in the Central Highlands in an effort ...
June 21, 2016 | 08:04 am GMT+7
Why can't Central Highland ethnic minorities seem to escape poverty?
Le Giang Lam, an economics graduate from University of Cambridge, UK, argues that the Central Highland ethnic minorities' concept of poverty might be fundamentally different from ...
April 20, 2016 | 12:26 am GMT+7
Man with 22 wives makes millions of dollars from selling fake meteor fragments
Just by selling strange looking rocks and using the art of deception to make victims believe in the power of his ‘fake meteor’, Le Van Huy pocketed millions of dollars.
April 22, 2016 | 10:38 am GMT+7
Elite Central Highlands forces celebrate anniversary
Tay Nguyen's (Central Highlands) mobile units regiment are the country's top well-trained armed forces, ready to prevent upheavals and counter terrorism.
April 12, 2016 | 07:27 pm GMT+7
