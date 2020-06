HCMC seeks green-light for a ‘city within city’ A ‘city within city’ takes shape in HCMC

HCMC seeks green-light for a ‘city within city’

By Khanh Hoang June 5, 2020 | 02:37 pm GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City has proposed to merge Districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc to create an innovation hub, advancing its vision of becoming a smart city.