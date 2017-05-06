VnExpress International
Thu Thiem
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

HCMC to close river tunnel for 6 nights to make way for construction work

The Thu Thiem Tunnel will be closed to all vehicles between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. this weekend and next.

'City of dreams' builders facing uncertain futures in Saigon

We went out to talk with the builders working on what is heralded as Southeast Asia's financial hub about life on ...

Across the river, Saigon assembles its new business suburb

New roads and towers are hoped to turn Thu Thiem into a new financial and commercial hub that can rival District 1.
June 07, 2017 | 11:46 am GMT+7

South Korea's consortium to build $885 mln commercial complex in Saigon

Construction is expected to complete by 2023, upgrading Thu Thiem to a new modern area.
May 06, 2017 | 11:20 am GMT+7
 
