VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Flash floods ravage northern Vietnam
 
 

Flash floods ravage northern Vietnam

Flash floods ravage northern Vietnam

By VnExpress   June 26, 2018 | 10:17 am GMT+7
Houses were collapsed and traffic was paralyzed by the heavy rains, causing a VND 160 billion ($7 million) damage cost.

Tags:

Vietnam flood flash floods northern Vietnam flood destruction Lai Chau province Lao Cai province
 
View more

South Korea tightens labor recruitment in Vietnam

Horrifying moment when landslide swept away two excavators in Vietnam

RC enthusiasts go on off-road adventures in Hanoi

Vietnamese fans let their hair down in World Cup craze

 
go to top