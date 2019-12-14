VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Northern market stops using plastic bags
 
 

First Vietnamese market says no to plastic bags

First Vietnamese market says no to plastic bags

By Tran Quang, Chau Dong   December 14, 2019 | 07:45 pm GMT+7
Nhon Market in northern Bac Ninh Province is the country's first market to say no to plastic bags, encouraging customers to bring their own baskets.

Tags:

Vietnam plastic bags environment pollution market first
 
View more

Blowers churn up dust storms on Hanoi streets at night

An American teacher in Saigon

Saigon ragpicker won’t let his mother out of his sight

Rice cooked in bamboo sections gets extra special in Binh Phuoc

 
go to top