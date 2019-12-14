The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
First Vietnamese market says no to plastic bags
Northern market stops using plastic bags
First Vietnamese market says no to plastic bags
By
Tran Quang, Chau Dong
December 14, 2019 | 07:45 pm GMT+7
Nhon Market in northern Bac Ninh Province is the country's first market to say no to plastic bags, encouraging customers to bring their own baskets.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
plastic bags
environment
pollution
market
first
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Blowers churn up dust storms on Hanoi streets at night
An American teacher in Saigon
Saigon ragpicker won’t let his mother out of his sight
Rice cooked in bamboo sections gets extra special in Binh Phuoc
Reading:
First Vietnamese market says no to plastic bags
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives