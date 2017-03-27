VnExpress International
Video

Disneyland Paris parade celebrates 25th anniversary

By Reuters   March 27, 2017 | 08:11 am GMT+7
Disneyland Paris holds grand parade to celebrate the park's 25th anniversary.
Tags: Paris Disney Land
 
