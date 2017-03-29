VnExpress International
At Indian restaurant, deaf and mute staff a talking point

By Reuters   March 29, 2017 | 03:56 pm GMT+7
A restaurant in Mumbai is promoting social inclusion by encouraging diners to use sign language.
Tags: India sign language restaurant
 
