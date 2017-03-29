VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Meet Bruno, the man who teaches English to My Lai children

By Long Vuong   March 29, 2017 | 05:57 pm GMT+7
Life in the village has changed since the tragic days of war, but many families remain poor. This teacher wants to help.
Tags: my lai Vietnam teaching English
 
View more

You'd be shocked by how easy it is to buy tiger meat and bones in Hanoi

Japan welcomes spring with blooming of cherry blossoms

Swimsuit-clad skiers parade down Sochi's slopes in world record attempt

Saigon loves rhinos: Saving endangered animals, one graffiti at a time

 
go to top