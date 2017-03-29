VnExpress International
Tag sign language
At Indian restaurant, deaf and mute staff a talking point

A restaurant in Mumbai is promoting social inclusion by encouraging diners to use sign language.

World Bank gives deaf children a voice in Vietnam

Vietnamese children who are hard of hearing have been given the tools they need to attend school following a World ...
 
