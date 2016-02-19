The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
restaurant
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Da Lat restaurant suspended for 7 days for beating customer unconscious
One of the eatery's employees has also been fined $110 for assaulting the Vietnamese American tourist.
Restaurants at risk from 'unreasonable' new regulations in Vietnam: commerce chamber
The draft law defines 'quality' restaurants as able to seat at least 50 guests at a time and accept credit card ...
Gaza restaurant offers N.Koreans discount in gesture to Kim
No North Koreans are reportedly in the besieged area, but Kim has won admirers for his vocal criticism of Trump's pro-Israel view.
December 18, 2017 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
Airbnb enters restaurant reservation business
'We don't want to put every single restaurant on our platform. We just want to put the ones that travelers should go to,' said Airbnb executive.
September 28, 2017 | 08:24 am GMT+7
Restaurant gives Colombian inmates a second chance at life
A restaurant run by female inmates in Cartagena has become a popular eatery for locals.
September 20, 2017 | 09:19 am GMT+7
Diners relive the golden age of air travel
Caviar washed down with vodka, shrimp cocktail and chateaubriand steak, carved seat-side -- diners relive the golden age of air travel at a restaurant that recreates the ...
July 07, 2017 | 08:10 am GMT+7
At Indian restaurant, deaf and mute staff a talking point
A restaurant in Mumbai is promoting social inclusion by encouraging diners to use sign language.
March 29, 2017 | 03:56 pm GMT+7
Saigon restaurant accused of charging Australian $39,000 for dinner
The downtown restaurant vanished soon after the man realized what had happened.
October 09, 2016 | 07:22 pm GMT+7
The weirdest beauty pageant of Vietnam
There is no swimsuit round and no questions from the judges in this beauty contest, just the quest to find the most outstanding purebred Dong Tao chicken, a unique Vietnamese ...
February 27, 2016 | 01:13 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter