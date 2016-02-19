VnExpress International
Da Lat restaurant suspended for 7 days for beating customer unconscious

One of the eatery's employees has also been fined $110 for assaulting the Vietnamese American tourist.

Restaurants at risk from 'unreasonable' new regulations in Vietnam: commerce chamber

The draft law defines 'quality' restaurants as able to seat at least 50 guests at a time and accept credit card ...

Gaza restaurant offers N.Koreans discount in gesture to Kim

No North Koreans are reportedly in the besieged area, but Kim has won admirers for his vocal criticism of Trump's pro-Israel view.
December 18, 2017 | 03:22 pm GMT+7

Airbnb enters restaurant reservation business

'We don't want to put every single restaurant on our platform. We just want to put the ones that travelers should go to,' said Airbnb executive.
September 28, 2017 | 08:24 am GMT+7

Restaurant gives Colombian inmates a second chance at life

A restaurant run by female inmates in Cartagena has become a popular eatery for locals.
September 20, 2017 | 09:19 am GMT+7

Diners relive the golden age of air travel

Caviar washed down with vodka, shrimp cocktail and chateaubriand steak, carved seat-side -- diners relive the golden age of air travel at a restaurant that recreates the ...
July 07, 2017 | 08:10 am GMT+7

At Indian restaurant, deaf and mute staff a talking point

A restaurant in Mumbai is promoting social inclusion by encouraging diners to use sign language.
March 29, 2017 | 03:56 pm GMT+7

Saigon restaurant accused of charging Australian $39,000 for dinner

The downtown restaurant vanished soon after the man realized what had happened.
October 09, 2016 | 07:22 pm GMT+7

The weirdest beauty pageant of Vietnam

There is no swimsuit round and no questions from the judges in this beauty contest, just the quest to find the most outstanding purebred Dong Tao chicken, a unique Vietnamese ...
February 27, 2016 | 01:13 pm GMT+7
 
