VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Dinosaur footprint found in Australia may be world's largest

By Reuters   March 29, 2017 | 08:08 am GMT+7
Scientists in Australia uncover what could be the world's biggest dinosaur footprint dating back to more than 127 million years.
Tags: fossil science dinosaur Australia
 
View more

Swimsuit-clad skiers parade down Sochi's slopes in world record attempt

Saigon loves rhinos: Saving endangered animals, one graffiti at a time

Meet Bruno, the man who teaches English to My Lai children

At Indian restaurant, deaf and mute staff a talking point

 
go to top