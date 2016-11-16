The most read Vietnamese newspaper
'Missing link' bolsters bold theory on dino evolution
Chilesaurus, a species living in southern Chile is a missing link in dino revolution.
Bolivia seeks UNESCO status for Sucre's massive wall of dinosaur prints
Authorities in Bolivia are seeking UNESCO heritage status for a 100-meter wall (328-foot) that features thousands ...
'Last African dinosaur' found in mine in northern Morocco
Studies on the jaw bone of a fossil recently discovered in Morocco suggest it may have been one of the last dinosaurs living on the African continent.
May 30, 2017 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Dinosaur footprint found in Australia may be world's largest
Scientists in Australia uncover what could be the world's biggest dinosaur footprint dating back to more than 127 million years.
March 29, 2017 | 08:08 am GMT+7
Some dino eggs took months to hatch, perhaps leading to extinction: study
It takes the dino eggs three to six months to hatch.
January 04, 2017 | 08:56 am GMT+7
A real life Jurassic Park?
Life-like robot dinosaurs are unveiled in Japan, paving the way for the opening of a possible dinosaur park.
November 16, 2016 | 10:02 am GMT+7