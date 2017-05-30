VnExpress International
'Last African dinosaur' found in mine in northern Morocco

By Reuters   May 30, 2017 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Studies on the jaw bone of a fossil recently discovered in Morocco suggest it may have been one of the last dinosaurs living on the African continent.
