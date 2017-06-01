VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Nokia relaunches classic 'brick' phone in home market Finland

By Reuters   June 1, 2017 | 09:21 am GMT+7
Nokia takes its relaunched 3310 phone to Finland, hoping a wave of nostalgia may boost sales for the brand.
Tags: Finland Nokia phone
 
View more

How to survive a Vietnamese summer

The magical yogurt coffee of Hanoi

In Singapore, ant-hunting is a hobby

Next up for NASA: 'Touch the sun'

 
go to top