VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

How to survive a Vietnamese summer

By VnExpress   June 3, 2017 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Dress like a ninja, keep on spraying water, or just go buy an air conditioner. 
Tags: Vietnam
 
View more

Hanoians get inventive during record heat wave

Original Disneyland map could fetch $900,000 at auction

Take a swing over controversial golf course next to congested Saigon airport

What's next for the Paris climate agreement?

 
go to top