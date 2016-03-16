The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Finland
Vietnam in talks to acquire rights to Finland's education programs
Finnish high schools will also open their doors to students in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in the near future.
Vietnam condemns fatal knife attack in Finland
Two people were killed and eight injured in Finland's first terrorism-related attack.
Finnish police 'quite certain' about attacker's identity: local media
'We are investigating what their role is in this. Whether they had something to do with this act, or if they were just involved with this person (the suspect).'
August 19, 2017 | 08:48 am GMT+7
Nokia relaunches classic 'brick' phone in home market Finland
Nokia takes its relaunched 3310 phone to Finland, hoping a wave of nostalgia may boost sales for the brand.
June 01, 2017 | 09:21 am GMT+7
Santa takes off in Finland to start Christmas journey
Santa Claus takes off in his sleigh from beneath the northern lights to begin his Christmas journey to deliver presents around the world.
December 24, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
Denmark world's happiest country, Burundi least: new report shows
ROME, March 16 - Denmark overtook Switzerland as the world's happiest place, according to a report on Wednesday that urged nations regardless of wealth to tackle inequality and ...
March 16, 2016 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
