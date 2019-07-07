Finland lights up Da Nang skies, wins fireworks festival

Finland lights up the sky over the central city on Saturday night as the last performer at the 10th annual Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF).

The team narrated the story of sailors trying to conquer the seas through colorful lights. Around 10,000 fireworks were used with the assistance of 100 computers to synchronize the light and the music.

The judges said Finland’s technique was "elegant." Finland beat four-time champion Italy on June 15 in a performance in the rain.

The team ended its performance with a spectacular display depicting sailors coming home in victory after overcoming all the challenges at sea.

Finland’s 20-minute performance featured a Vietnamese pop-ballad song, Nguoi Hay Quen Em Di (Forget Me) by diva My Tam, who is herself from Da Nang.

Second-placed Britain also put on a great performance on the night.

The team used fireworks low over the water, which had received accolades from both the judges and the audience in its previous contest with China.

The team synced the fireworks with popular music from the Pirates of the Caribbean and electronic song Faded by Norwegian DJ Alan Walker.

Although the U.K. showed off new techniques not seen in the elimination round, it could not beat Finland to the top prize.

Last year Italy had won by beating the U.S. in the final. The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival is a major tourism event which attracts thousands of viewers every year.

The month-long festival, which started on June 1, saw firework competitions being held every Saturday night with contestants trying to portray the beauty, history and culture of rivers in their countries through pyrotechnic displays. The other teams were Italy, Russia, Brazil, Belgium, Holland, China, and hosts Vietnam.

Last year Da Nang received 7.6 million visitors including 2.87 million foreigners, a 23.3 percent increase from the previous year.