The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
21 Mar 2018
Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway
20 Mar 2018
Flying taxi trials get go ahead in New Zealand
19 Mar 2018
Traffic mayhem ensues as deadly crashes jam Hanoi highway
19 Mar 2018
Massive sacred painting on display at Buddhist festival in Vietnam
17 Mar 2018
China to have 626 million surveillance cameras by 2020
By
Reuters
December 17, 2017 | 03:37 pm GMT+7
China is expanding its surveillance network, and could soon be keeping a close eye on each and every one of its 1.3 billion citizens.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
China
camera
surveillance
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
'Surviving' the cold snap in tropical Vietnam
The story of a Vietnamese teacher who's smaller than his students
Inside the summer villa of Vietnam's last emperor
Hanoi turns on new smart devices to replace infamous loudspeakers
Reading:
China to have 626 million surveillance cameras by 2020
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World