VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Calorie check: How healthy are Vietnamese foods?

By Nhung Nguyen, Quynh Trang   May 17, 2017 | 05:11 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese cuisine is often hailed as one of the healthiest in the world.
Tags: Vietnam street food breakfast
 
View more

Red Sea's coral reef could be key in saving dying reefs- research

Take a look at three upcoming electric car routes in downtown Saigon

Australia's Omar in the running to be crowned the world's longest cat

That's not a baby: the life of a tiny ethnic boy at Vietnamese boarding school

 
go to top