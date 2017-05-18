VnExpress International
Australia's Omar in the running to be crowned the world's longest cat

By Reuters   May 18, 2017 | 02:37 pm GMT+7
The Maine Coon cat from Melbourne is in the running to be named the world's longest cat after Guinness World Records contacted his owner following a picture she posted of him on Instagram.
