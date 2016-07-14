VnExpress International
Tag world record
Around the world in 42 days: Frenchman smashes solo sailing record

He becomes just the fourth title-holder for a world record of sailing the globe solo.

Australia's Omar in the running to be crowned the world's longest cat

The Maine Coon cat from Melbourne is in the running to be named the world's longest cat after Guinness World ...

Vietnamese confirmed as world's oldest woman dead at 123

She is survived by a 83-year-old daughter and over 70 grandchildren.
July 14, 2016 | 08:09 am GMT+7
 
