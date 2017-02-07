VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Why these $5,000 apartments can be a game changer for Vietnam

By VnExpress   February 7, 2017 | 03:04 pm GMT+7
The low-cost housing project developed for workers in Binh Duong Province has been a big hit and the whole country is in awe.
Tags: social apartment Saigon $5000 real estate
 
View more

Metro line sends land prices through the roof in downtown Saigon

The latest tax hikes Vietnam is trying to cash in on

Vietnam’s pork crisis ain’t over yet

5 things to watch out for in Vietnam’s retail market this year

 
go to top