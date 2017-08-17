The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Trump in Davos: US would consider remaining in TPP
26 Jan 2018
CPTPP: What is it and what does it mean for Vietnam?
15 2017
Police crack down on Uber, Grab drivers at Saigon airport
21 Oct 2017
Vietnamese taxi giant launches Facebook booking service to fight Grab, Uber
19 Sep 2017
Thousands flood opening of H&M's first Vietnam store
10 Sep 2017
The latest tax hikes Vietnam is trying to cash in on
By
Ha Phuong
,
Trang Bui
August 17, 2017 | 09:38 pm GMT+7
Rising public debt has forced the government to squeeze more out of revenue streams.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
tax
Vietnam
increase
state budget
public debt
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Metro line sends land prices through the roof in downtown Saigon
Vietnam’s pork crisis ain’t over yet
5 things to watch out for in Vietnam’s retail market this year
Thousands of crocodiles left hungry in Saigon farms amid price crisis
Reading:
The latest tax hikes Vietnam is trying to cash in on
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World