VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

The latest tax hikes Vietnam is trying to cash in on

By Ha Phuong, Trang Bui   August 17, 2017 | 09:38 pm GMT+7
Rising public debt has forced the government to squeeze more out of revenue streams. 
Tags: tax Vietnam increase state budget public debt
 
View more

Metro line sends land prices through the roof in downtown Saigon

Vietnam’s pork crisis ain’t over yet

5 things to watch out for in Vietnam’s retail market this year

Thousands of crocodiles left hungry in Saigon farms amid price crisis

 
go to top