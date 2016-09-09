The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
state budget
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Ho Chi Minh City to spend over $100 million raising public sector pay in 2018
The megacity plans to use its new autonomy to raise civil servants' incomes over the next three years.
Hanoi to spend $61 mln building new cemetery for high-ranking officials
Space has run out at the official cemetery where the likes of revolutionary leaders Le Duan and Ton Duc Thang are ...
Vietnam's finance ministry tables conflicting proposals for personal income tax shake up
One proposal would add $22.5 million to the state coffers, while the other would cause a loss of $58.5 million.
January 11, 2018 | 09:00 am GMT+7
US Congress approves short-term budget to avoid shutdown
The temporary funding extension will keep the federal government running for four more weeks.
December 22, 2017 | 09:13 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s government debt jumps 80 pct in four years
Over 42 percent of the $93.4 billion debt was owed to foreign lenders in 2015.
September 22, 2017 | 10:23 am GMT+7
Gov't agrees to give HCMC more autonomy
The city will have authority over 'certain matters' which are currently controlled by ministries and other central government units.
September 07, 2017 | 11:49 am GMT+7
The latest tax hikes Vietnam is trying to cash in on
Rising public debt has forced the government to squeeze more out of revenue streams.
August 17, 2017 | 09:38 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s leaders say no rescue for state-run factories with massive losses
The Communist Party’s decision-making body has ordered the trade ministry to quickly end business ventures that are in the red.
June 21, 2017 | 01:56 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's public hospitals waste $16 mln on unused, broken equipment - audit
Many devices were damaged before or soon after being put into use.
May 24, 2017 | 03:04 pm GMT+7
State oil group PetroVietnam poised to beat 2016 output target
It is expected to contribute a fifth of the state’s revenue this year.
October 12, 2016 | 04:31 pm GMT+7
Public associations and unions cost Vietnam $630 million in 2016
These organizations, run on state funding as administrative bodies, inefficient and difficult for the government to control.
September 09, 2016 | 04:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam looks at giving SMEs a tax break
The only problem is that conflicting ideas of what constitutes an SME may lead to confusion.
August 05, 2016 | 02:28 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to use public investment to reach ambitious growth target
With money sitting there waiting to be spent, the PM is saying spend it.
July 25, 2016 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
Disbursement for public investment too slow: Vietnam government
Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has urged government agencies to speed up the disbursement of state budget for public investment projects, Vietnamese government portal ...
June 22, 2016 | 07:50 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese shipping firm Vinalines sells boats to stay afloat
Vinalines, Vietnam’s largest state-owned shipping firm and port operator, has been forced to put six ships up for sale as the global shipping crisis takes its toll, the shipping ...
June 10, 2016 | 03:57 pm GMT+7
